Virus restrictions fuel anti-government 'boogaloo' movement

MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - They carry high-powered rifles and wear tactical gear, but their Hawaiian shirts and leis are what stand out in the crowds that have formed at state capital buildings to protest COVID-19 lockdown orders. The signature look for the "boogaloo" anti-government movement is designed to get attention.

The group, which uses an '80s movie sequel as a code word for a second civil war, is among the extremists using the armed protests against stay-at-home orders as a platform. Like other movements that once largely inhabited corners of the i...