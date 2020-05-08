Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan

RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whistleblower Rick Bright warned on Thursday that the U.S. lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. The nation could face "the darkest winter in modern history" unless leaders act decisively, he told a congressional panel.

Bright alleges he was ousted from a high-level scientific post after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Bright said, "We don't have (a vaccine plan) yet, and it is a significant concern." Asked if lawmakers should be worried, he res...