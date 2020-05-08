Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

White father and son arrested in black man's fatal shooting

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 12:39pm



RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — More than two months after a black man was shot to death while jogging on a Sunday afternoon, Georgia investigators concluded that the facts show enough evidence to jail a white father and son on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation by local authorities appeared stalled until this week, when a video of the shooting was leaked and shared widely on social media, prompting outrage across the nation.

"All that matters is what the facts tell us," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Friday, not...



