Wisconsin may leave virus restrictions to local leaders

Club Ritz opens to patrons following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Kaukauna, Wis. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin may leave a patchwork of local policies in place for combating the coronavirus pandemic after the state Supreme Court tossed out the Democratic governor's stay-at-home order, a Republican legislative leader said Thursday.

The court order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while local leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

If Wisconsin is to have a statewide plan, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will have to work with the sa...