Californians buy mom flowers as virus restrictions ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As California takes baby steps toward reopening public spaces, families who'd been cooped up for nearly two months spent Mother's Day in parks and on trails with reminders to keep up social distancing practices.

Moms in cars were lauded at a weekend drive-through parade where people waved signs and blew horns outside Saddleback Church in Orange County.

In Bakersfield, residents of the Kern River Transitional Care nursing home lined up on a sidewalk as family members drove by to wish their loved ones a happy Mother's Day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week allowed tens of thous...