Car veers off side of De Luz Road, two seriously injured

FALLBROOK - Seven people had to be taken to local hospitals, some of them with life-threatening injuries, after the car they were riding in crashed off the side of a road Saturday afternoon on the northern edge of Fallbrook.

The crash, which happened in the 1100 block of De Luz Road, was reported to firefighters at 2:07 p.m., according to North County Fire Department spokesman John Choi.

Fire crews responded to find one person still trapped inside the car. The crews were able to rescue that person — who did not suffer any life-threatening injuries — but two other vehicle occupants were...