Celebrate Grandmother's Day

Just a quick reminder that this Sunday is “Mother’s Day,” a day that should be precious to each person, whether our mothers are still with us or have already died. That being said, let me veer off course a bit and give a shoutout to not just our mothers, but also to our grandmothers. I’m going to boldly declare this Sunday to be “Grandmother’s Day.”

The Bible can be so practical in giving us wise instructions on getting along with family members of all generations and genders. For example, we’re given the following powerful reminder in I Timothy 5: “Do not rebuke an older man harshly, but exhort him as if he were your father. Treat younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, and the younger women as sisters, with absolute purity.”

I could preach a sermon on each of those relationships. A little later in that chapter, the focus is entirely on the role of the older women and specifically widows. Here’s what it said, “No widow may be put on the list of widows unless she is over 60, has been faithful to her husband and is well known for her good deeds, such as bringing up children, showing hospitality, washing the feet of the Lord’s people, helping those in trouble and devoting herself to all kinds of good deeds.”

These verses list an important number of wonderful characteristics of a godly grandmother. They included:

She has been faithful to her husband.

She has faithfully raised her children.

She has shown hospitality to others.

She is humble, as demonstrated by her willingness to wash the feet of others.

She is a first-responder, helping those in trouble.

She has devoted herself to doing good deeds.

In Titus 2:3-5, we see some additional characteristics: “Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good. Then they can urge the younger women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled and pure, to be busy at home, to be kind, and to be subject to their husbands, so that no one will malign the word of God.”

From these verses, we see some more wonderful characteristics:

She is reverent in the way she lives.

She avoids gossip, slander and speaking unkind words.

She avoids unhealthy habits and addictions.

She mentors the younger women to grow in godliness.

If you happen to be a grandmother, never underestimate the influence you may be having on your grandchildren. You are teaching them through your example and not just what you say. Even when you are gone, they will remember the kindness they felt when they were with you.

Grandmothers are often behind some of the mighty champions of our faith. You may have heard about a pastor named Timothy. There are two books of the Bible with his name of them. He was known as a man of faith, but it’s interesting who the Apostle Paul credited for his faith. It was Timothy’s mother and his grandmother.

“I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also,” II Timothy 1:5.

So, this shoutout goes to our grandmothers. May you continue to influence us through your kind words, your faithful example and your persistent prayers.