Cooler weather expected in SD County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Much cooler weather will develop over San Diego County this week as high pressure is replaced with low pressure, which will allow the marine layer to be extensive most nights and mornings, the National Weather Service said today.

Strong westerly winds will prevail over the mountains and deserts, and cloud cover will be more persistent some days west of the mountains, the NWS said. A few light showers could occur Wednesday when low pressure is at its deepest.

Some warming is expected late this week as the low pressure weakens, but cooling will return as the pattern reverts...