Driver in stolen car triggers police pursuit through Fallbrook

The driver of a vehicle reported stolen out of Riverside County led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Fallbrook before crashing in Oceanside Tuesday morning, a CHP spokesman said.

The California Highway Patrol got word shortly after 10 a.m. that Riverside County sheriff's deputies were chasing Rollin Cyrus Wilkerson, 33, toward the San Diego area, CHP spokesman Mark Latulippe said.

Around 10:20 a.m., an officer with CHP's Oceanside division happened to be patrolling on southbound Interstate 15 when he noticed Wilkerson speed by at "over 100 miles per hour," according to...