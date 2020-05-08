Foundation for Senior Care assists in food delivery for seniors

The Foundation for Senior Care helps the Fallbrook Food Pantry with much needed grocery deliveries three times a week to seniors in the Fallbrook and Bonsall area. From right, Fallbrook Food Pantry president Dale Mitchell hands groceries off to Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Shae Gawlak. At the receiving end are Dr. Robert Pace, president of Foundation for Senior Care and Keith Birkfeld, executive director of Foundation for Senior Care. Driving the van for the foundation is Lucy Robertson. The foundation averages 20 to 25 deliveries a day to seniors five days a week with no charge to the recipients.