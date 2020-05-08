FPUD adopts resolution of emergency
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 9:30pm
The Fallbrook Public Utility District adopted a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the coronavirus epidemic.
A 5-0 FPUD board vote, April 27, authorized Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, and Dave Shank, the district’s chief financial officer, to submit any necessary requests for emergency-related financial assistance to the state’s Office of Emergency Services or to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’re only doing it just because there’s a timeline to submit it,” Bebee said. “Right now, we’re not planning to submit anything.”
The resolution allow...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)