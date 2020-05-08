Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Government offices look to reopen Friday; county could spar with casinos

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/13/2020 at 9:10pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials continue to reopen portions of the economy - including county offices - but could come into conflict with local tribal casinos as those businesses plan reopenings in the next two weeks.

As the county balances the reopening of some businesses amid calls to reopen, 117 new positive COVID-19 tests and five deaths were reported Wednesday. The total number of positive cases rose to 5,278, while the five deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 194.

The ages of the deceased range from 56 to 97, and all had underlying health issues, according to P...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 00:16