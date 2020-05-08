Government offices look to reopen Friday; county could spar with casinos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials continue to reopen portions of the economy - including county offices - but could come into conflict with local tribal casinos as those businesses plan reopenings in the next two weeks.

As the county balances the reopening of some businesses amid calls to reopen, 117 new positive COVID-19 tests and five deaths were reported Wednesday. The total number of positive cases rose to 5,278, while the five deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 194.

The ages of the deceased range from 56 to 97, and all had underlying health issues, according to P...