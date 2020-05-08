Heat expected in deserts, temps to cool elsewhere

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Although the San Diego County deserts will again experience near triple-digit temperatures today, it will be cooler elsewhere with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the mountains.

High pressure that has kept temperatures scorching are expected to weaken substantially over the weekend, dropping highs in the deserts to the mid-90s by Monday and highs in the western valleys to the high-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through tonight in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at...