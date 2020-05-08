NCFPD sick leave for January-March quarter up 28%

A non-voting information item presented during the April 28 North County Fire Protection District board meeting addressed overtime pay expenditures for the fiscal year’s third quarter which began Jan. 1 and ended March 31. The report indicated that sick leave for the quarter was 28% higher than the sick leave for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018-2019.

During the three-month period, NCFPD employees took 1,048.5 hours of sick leave. NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott said he doubted that the additional sick leave was caused by the NCFPD firefighters, whose duties include paramedic services,...