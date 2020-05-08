Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Pedestrian killed in Oceanside crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10am

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing an Oceanside street, police said today.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Oceanside Boulevard near College Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

A 22-year-old man was heading eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard when he tried to swerve to avoid a woman who was crossing northbound at a break in the road, but he failed to avoid her, Davis said.

The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 15:34