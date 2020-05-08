Pelosi pushes new virus aid deal as Republicans resists big spending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California talks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Washington. AP photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta photo

Lisa Mascaro

AP Congressional Correspondent

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead Tuesday, May 5, with the next coronavirus aid, a sweeping $800 billion-plus package that is expected to be unveiled soon even as the House stays closed while the Senate reopens in the pandemic.

Key to any plan to reopen the economy, Democrats said, is robust testing. They are also expected to propose another round of direct cash aid for anxious Americans, funds for states to prevent layoffs and more money to shore up businesses in the stay-home economy.

"We still don't have a national testing strategy t...