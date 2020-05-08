Protect yourself from online scams

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to Village News

Whether their favorite store is temporarily closed or they prefer to shop from the comfort of their own home, many Americans have gravitated toward online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

And according to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 60% of Americans are shopping online more than they were a month ago.

To help residents safely navigate online shopping, use these five tips.

Steer clear of suspicious websites

Even if they’re simply shopping for household essentials or face masks, residents may come across a variety of sites;...