Village News

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

San Diego County meets 4 of 5 criteria for reopening, extends stay-at-home order

 
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:54pm

A San Diego County Department of Public Health nurse tests an individual for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site.

San Diego County meets four out the five criteria to begin reopening businesses, according to a press release issued by county officials Thursday, April 30, but along with the good news, came some bad as the county announced despite meeting the criteria, it would extend the stay-at-home order indefinitely, citing the need for guidance from the state before lifting the order.

According to the press release written by San Diego County communications officer José A. Álvarez, the county is using five federal criteria and state recommendations to determine when and how to ease or lift restrict...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

