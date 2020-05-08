San Diego County meets 4 of 5 criteria for reopening, extends stay-at-home order

San Diego County meets four out the five criteria to begin reopening businesses, according to a press release issued by county officials Thursday, April 30, but along with the good news, came some bad as the county announced despite meeting the criteria, it would extend the stay-at-home order indefinitely, citing the need for guidance from the state before lifting the order.

