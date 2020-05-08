San Diego courts begin livestreaming criminal proceedings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Superior Court began livestreaming criminal court proceedings today on its YouTube page in order to provide public access during the court's COVID-19-related closures.

While county courthouses remain shuttered to the public until at least May 26, criminal proceedings have been ongoing for defendants who remain in custody.

In an order signed Tuesday, Presiding Judge Lorna A. Alksne wrote that while public health concerns require the courts to remain closed,

livestreaming proceedings would be permitted ``in an effort to provide expanded public access to court p...