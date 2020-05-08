Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports 150 new coronavirus cases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2020 at 6:38pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials today reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the county's total number of cases to 4,926, with 175 fatalities.

Of the 3,443 tests reported to the county within the past 24 hours, 4% were positive new cases, the county said. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 5.5%.

The total number of cases requiring hospitalization was 955, and 297 cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has given a San Diego company, Quidel Corp., emergency-use authorization for its COVID-...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/11/2020 01:02