SD County reports 150 new coronavirus cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials today reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the county's total number of cases to 4,926, with 175 fatalities.

Of the 3,443 tests reported to the county within the past 24 hours, 4% were positive new cases, the county said. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 5.5%.

The total number of cases requiring hospitalization was 955, and 297 cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has given a San Diego company, Quidel Corp., emergency-use authorization for its COVID-...