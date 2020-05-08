Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

SD County reports 7 new coronavirus deaths, 114 new cases

 
Last updated 5/10/2020 at 11:39am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials have reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 4,776 and total deaths to 175.

Of the 3,401 tests reported to the county within the past 24 hours, 3% were positive new cases, the county said.

Of the seven additional deaths, two were women and five were men. All seven had underlying medical conditions and their ages ranged from 56 to 101 years old. One death previously reported was later determined to be of a non- resident, so the case was removed from the total number of deaths.

For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
