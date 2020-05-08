Stay safe bicycling, despite fewer vehicles on roads, CHP says
City News Service
Special to Valley News
Though traffic volume may be down in Riverside County and elsewhere due to the coronavirus crisis, it still pays to ride safely and responsibly when bicycling, California Highway Patrol officials said Friday, May 1, recognizing the start of National Bicycle Safety Month.
“In this uncertain time, more people are out on the streets biking for exercise, recreation, mental health and affordable transportation,” Warren Stanley, commissioner of CHP, said. “Bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists must stay alert to keep everyone safe.”
