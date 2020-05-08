Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Stay safe bicycling, despite fewer vehicles on roads, CHP says

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:55pm



City News Service

Special to Valley News

Though traffic volume may be down in Riverside County and elsewhere due to the coronavirus crisis, it still pays to ride safely and responsibly when bicycling, California Highway Patrol officials said Friday, May 1, recognizing the start of National Bicycle Safety Month.

“In this uncertain time, more people are out on the streets biking for exercise, recreation, mental health and affordable transportation,” Warren Stanley, commissioner of CHP, said. “Bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists must stay alert to keep everyone safe.”

Barbara Ro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 00:15