By Will Fritz 

Village News receives $75K grant from Facebook Journalism Project

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 9:59am

Village News Inc., the company that owns the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News, Valley News and Anza Valley Outlook, has received a $75,000 grant from a local journalism project operated by Facebook.

Village News Inc. joins other California news organizations including Voice of San Diego, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose Spotlight, in receiving money through the Facebook Journalism Project's COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program. Twenty-six newsrooms in California were selected to receive more than $2.2 million in grant money, it was announced on Thursda...



