Comments from a 30-year resident

I would like to make a few observations concerning our community of greater Fallbrook.

The past few weeks have been a hardship on many living in our area. We naturally wish to thank all the first responders, our care givers, and all those that are working as hard as they can to get us back to normalcy. This has been the most intense event in most of the lives of the people in our community.

We like to call Fallbrook the “Friendly village,” but that moniker is only as good as the reality of the situation. I must confess that I have been most surprised by the friendliness and helpfulness of the community these past few weeks.

I needed some help with respect to the Fallbrook Food Pantry, and Kim Murphy was the person I was able to contact who was most helpful. I was able to make a donation with the help of a very friendly volunteer to this most worthy organization.

Eli’s Produce and others have been stellar in providing fresh vegetables for the community. Pala Mesa Pizza, Pala Mesa Market, Peking Wok and Curtis at Daniel’s Market have all been so helpful with our requirements due to the pandemic; my wife and I thank you so much.

By the way, the flour from Daniel’s Market turned into the greatest cookies; just as good as when my wife taught at Fallbrook High School.

Furthermore, I had difficulty contacting our trash company, and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce actually contacted the Fallbrook Disposal Company for me, and I was able to speak with a live person; all issues were thankfully resolved in a very pleasant way.

Kate Schwartz, board member of the health district, called and articulated all that was being done for our community from a health perspective.

Additionally, the internet has been a most useful tool during this trying time. The local Fallbrook chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association has been most helpful with their newsletters; a big thanks to the entire leadership.

Jackie Heyneman and the leadership of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy have kept us all informed, and I know we are all looking forward to getting back to helping our community. I could go on with many other volunteer groups that are helping in their own unique ways to address the issues facing our area.

Lastly, I would like to thank the drivers on our local roads. I walk quite a bit in the Pala Mesa Drive and Old Highway 395 area of Fallbrook. It seems people are more aware of the situation, more relaxed, slower and friendly. I hope it keeps up.

Thanks to the Village News for their stellar reporting and to Jim Desmond, our county supervisor, for his focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. It may take longer than we wish, but it will pass.

Bill O’Connor