Dear Fallbrook, keep doing what you're doing

Fallbrook's ZIP code just took the title from yesterday No. 1 ZIP code: 92056. Today (Saturday, the second of May), Oceanside Boulevard can no longer claim the title of "San Diego County's Healthiest ZIP code."

Out of 73 ZIP codes, according to the San Diego HHSA, Fallbrook hung on to its statistic of just 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the Ivy Ranch/Tri-City and across the 78 at College ZIP code gains (I mean lost) one more resident counted among the confirmed cases; 92056 now has 15 cases, boosting its CV/HT (confirmed virus per hundred thousand) to 27.6.

92028's CV/HT of 26.9 confirms that the Fallbrook ZIP code is now the county's healthiest. Ocean Beach with a CV/HT of 29.3 remains in third place, while North San Marcos (30.2) remains the fourth healthiest.

Each of the above is way ahead of San Diego County as a whole, with reports a CV/HT of 106.8. That is, 106.8 persons confirmed to have contracted the virus out of every 100,000 residents. The County Department of Public Health estimates that there are 10 people infected for each one confirmed. So, the county now has one with the virus for each 94 residents.

So, Fallbrook: keep doing what you are doing! Social distance, the whole bit. Face masks (keep your nose away from what is on your fingers and vice versa), handwashing (thank you: Subway and Denny's. Thank you, Circle K for putting on a fresh set of single use gloves just to count out one customer's change. Thank you, El Toro for hiring an extra employee just to run the cash register so the taco maker doesn't have to touch what everyone else does – the money.

Let's all continue to do our part to halt the spread of the virus. We have less than a fourth of the infected rate the county as a whole is experiencing. Keep disinfecting your groceries (if they had just been lifted through the scanner by change-handling gloves) by leaving them in the parked car for a little longer (the virus is as sensitive to heat as it is to soap and water).

I feel bad for San Ysidro and Imperial Beach. In the past two days, 34 more residents of those two neighboring ZIP codes tested positive. Now, sadly, both ZIP codes have a CV/HT of over 400.

On May 3, Fallbrook's count was reduced to 12, lowering its CV/HT to 24.9.

I'm so happy to be living in the County's healthiest ZIP code. How about you?

Jeffery Jones