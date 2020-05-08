Reopening businesses is the goal

Last week, my office received word that Gov. Gavin Newsom would be closing down beaches throughout California. While he ultimately caved to the pressure of the people, the governor is governing with temper tantrums, fear and retractions. I’m glad how it turned out, leaving San Diego beaches open, but it was unfortunate. Below is the letter I sent to his office, before the announcement:

“The announcement that the state of California will be shutting down all beaches is an extreme government overreach. Gradually restoring opportunities back to Californians is the direction that must be taken. San Diegans throughout our county judiciously implemented and followed directions issued by state and local public health officials, including your orders as governor. When orders were relaxed for beach access, San Diegans safely and responsibly returned to the beaches.

“I urge you to heed to your own advice and allow local jurisdictions to make decisions when it comes to reopening beaches, recreation and businesses. Our hospitals are not overwhelmed, and the people of our region respect and understand the need for safety protocols to protect vulnerable people in our population. It’s time to safely reintegrate recreation and businesses into life. An order to close beaches for all jurisdictions throughout California hurts the credibility of the efforts to curtail the corona virus and sends the wrong message to San Diegans.

“Please reconsider this action, keep our beaches open and move toward opening of businesses and our economy.”

While I’m glad our beaches remain open, the focus must still remain on getting businesses open. With 25% of San Diegans filing for unemployment, we must do everything we can to get businesses open and people back to their jobs. That should be our focus.