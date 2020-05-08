4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

INDIO (CNS) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area near the Salton Sea today and was felt across Riverside County.

The quake was reported at 3:07 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells in the Imperial Valley and about 45 miles south of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt in Riverside, Hemet and Indio, according to the USGS ``Did You Feel It?'' online map.

There were no reports of damage or injuries caused by the quake.

