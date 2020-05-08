Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2020 at 4:07pm

INDIO (CNS) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area near the Salton Sea today and was felt across Riverside County.

   The quake was reported at 3:07 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells in the Imperial Valley and about 45 miles south of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

   It was felt in Riverside, Hemet and Indio, according to the USGS ``Did You Feel It?'' online map.

   There were no reports of damage or injuries caused by the quake.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/11/2020 01:31