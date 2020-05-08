Los Angeles requires masks for outdoor encounters

Everyone must wear face coverings when they encounter others outside their homes in the city of Los Angeles under new orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the easing of other restrictions allows more people to return to work and recreation.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the requirement Wednesday evening, saying reasonable precautions must be taken as steps are slowly being made to reopen the economy.

While a statement from the mayor's office said people "must wear face coverings when outside of home," Garcetti said in a briefing that the rule requires people to have a fa...