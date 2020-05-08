Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Oceanside gym reopens in defiance of closure order

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 12:38pm



OCEANSIDE (AP) — A Southern California gym was open Thursday despite its owner's arrest last weekend for violating orders that prohibit such businesses from operating under orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Lou Uridel reopened his Metroflex Gym in Oceanside to members Wednesday after a rally that drew supporters.

Uridel was handcuffed and arrested Sunday for reopening his business, said Bonnie Stauffer, spokeswoman for the Oceanside Police Department. He was later released.

Stauffer said police were working with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to see what thei...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 16:00