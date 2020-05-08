Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County average gas price rises for fifth time in 64 days

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/8/2020 at 11:54am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent today to $2.78, one day after dropping a half-cent.

The increase was the fifth in 64 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"In the past week, Saudi Arabia increased its barrel price for oil, refineries in the region continued to reduce production and demand continued to increase incrementally,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "This is the second week of very small price declines, with some cities seeing flat prices or a slight increase.''

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent less than a week ago, 19.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.313 below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 82.2 cents since the start of the year.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 15:18