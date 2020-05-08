San Diego County average gas price rises for fifth time in 64 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent today to $2.78, one day after dropping a half-cent.

The increase was the fifth in 64 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"In the past week, Saudi Arabia increased its barrel price for oil, refineries in the region continued to reduce production and demand continued to increase incrementally,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "This is the second week of very small price declines, with some cities seeing flat prices or a slight increase.''

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent less than a week ago, 19.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.313 below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 82.2 cents since the start of the year.