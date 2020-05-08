San Diego County average gas price rises slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent today to $2.80, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago but 12.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.263 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 80.2 cents since the start of the year.

The average price has risen four of the past five days, increasing 2.5 cents following a run of 59 decreases in 63 days totaling 75.8 cents.