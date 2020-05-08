Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County average gas price rises slightly

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2020 at 10:07am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent today to $2.80, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago but 12.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.263 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 80.2 cents since the start of the year.

The average price has risen four of the past five days, increasing 2.5 cents following a run of 59 decreases in 63 days totaling 75.8 cents.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/12/2020 11:24