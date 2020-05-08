Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

AP Exclusive: 70% of US Olympic sports applied for PPP funds

 
Last updated 5/8/2020



EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) — At least 70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government funds during the coronavirus pandemic, a stark financial reality that underscores the frailties within the world's most dominant Olympic sports system.

The Associated Press surveyed 44 of the country's national governing bodies (NGBs) — the organizations charged with operating programs from the grassroots through the Olympic levels in sports that run the gamut from badminton to basketball.

All but four of the 36 NGBs that responded said they had applied for a...



