Bonsall High School students earn physical education grades

Online learning for math, science, social studies and language arts can duplicate the lessons from in-class learning along with homework, so teachers can give students grades close to what they would be if the students were based in the classroom.

Grades for Bonsall High School physical education classes are determined somewhat differently, and assignments differ considerably than would be the case for classes based on fields or in gymnasiums.

Physical education involves components other than exercise so Eric Hendy, who is Bonsall High School's physical education department chair as well as...