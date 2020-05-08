Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Everhart's rebuild of Fallbrook High football put on hold

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 3:08am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High School varsity head coach Troy Everhart has had to adjust the rebuilding of the Warriors football program because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In fall 2019, Fallbrook High School varsity football head coach Troy Everhart had roughly a month to prepare his Warriors for the upcoming season.

He was forced to do so after previous new hire, Jim Fisher, left the program, July 4.

Fisher was offered the position March 12 and began with spring practice and recruiting Fallbrook students March 18. But by July 4, Fisher announced he would be resigning, citing a job offer his wife received to be the head field hockey coach at the University of Michigan.

