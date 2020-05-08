Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Santa Anita approved to resume live racing this weekend

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 12:23pm

ARCADIA (AP) - Santa Anita will resume live racing Friday after receiving approval from Los Angeles County health officials.

The Arcadia track stopped live racing on March 27 by order of the county health department because of concern over the spread of the coronavirus. From March 12-27, the track raced without spectators.

Racing will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with only essential personnel on hand. Nine races are scheduled Friday.

"This has been a difficult time for all," said Aidan Butler, executive director of California racing for track owner The Stronach Group. "Now we are foc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
