Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

7 California counties get OK to more quickly reopen

 
Last updated 5/12/2020 at 8:32pm



DON THOMPSON 

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom moved to further ease the coronavirus choke-hold on California's economy Tuesday by allowing more businesses to reopen and following through on his promise to swiftly approve requests from counties to move ahead more quickly if they have been minimally harmed by the pandemic.

Business offices can reopen statewide with appropriate precautions if their employees cannot easily telecommute, while malls can begin offering the same curbside pickup already allowed for other retailers, Newsom said. The state also offered more gui...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
