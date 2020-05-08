California doom: Staggering $54 billion budget deficit looms

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California will have a budget shortfall of $54.3 billion because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday, a stunning reversal for a state that had a $21 billion surplus a year ago.

The state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since mid-March, forcing nonessential businesses to close and prompting more than 4 million Californians to file for unemployment benefits. After recording record low unemployment of 3.9% at the start of the year, the Newsom administration now...