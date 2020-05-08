Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California legislative analyst projects deficit through 2024

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/8/2020 at 1:40pm



ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California's coronavirus-induced budget deficits will continue through at least 2024, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said Friday, totaling up to $126 billion depending on the severity of the recession.

The report from the Legislative Analyst's Office says state lawmakers can expect budget deficits of about $20 billion per year going forward — but that's only if the economy begins to recover this summer. If the downturn lingers into 2021, the deficits could average up to $30 billion per year.

"It's not like this is a shoc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 15:35