California legislative analyst projects deficit through 2024
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 1:40pm
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California's coronavirus-induced budget deficits will continue through at least 2024, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said Friday, totaling up to $126 billion depending on the severity of the recession.
The report from the Legislative Analyst's Office says state lawmakers can expect budget deficits of about $20 billion per year going forward — but that's only if the economy begins to recover this summer. If the downturn lingers into 2021, the deficits could average up to $30 billion per year.
"It's not like this is a shoc...
