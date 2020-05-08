California legislative analyst projects deficit through 2024

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California's coronavirus-induced budget deficits will continue through at least 2024, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said Friday, totaling up to $126 billion depending on the severity of the recession.

The report from the Legislative Analyst's Office says state lawmakers can expect budget deficits of about $20 billion per year going forward — but that's only if the economy begins to recover this summer. If the downturn lingers into 2021, the deficits could average up to $30 billion per year.

"It's not like this is a shoc...