California recommends masks for servers, disposable menus

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is recommending restaurants screen guests for symptoms, have servers wear masks and keep diners at least six feet (1.8 meters) apart once they reopen under guidance released Tuesday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration didn't set a strict limit on the number of diners allowed but gave suggestions on how to limit crowding such as using outdoor seating and encouraging take-out where possible.

The guidance will take effect only once counties are cleared by the state to move forward, with more rural areas with few virus case...