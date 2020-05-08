Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Senate proposal tackles rents, economic recovery

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2020 at 3:05pm



ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California would cover rent payments for some low-income residents impacted by the coronavirus under a proposal unveiled Tuesday that is backed by state Senate leaders.

Under the plan, the state would give landlords tax credits equal to the value of their missed payments, which they could keep or sell. Tenants would then have up to 10 years to pay back missed rents to the state, with some not having to pay the full amount because of an unspecified hardship exemption.

"This is not a giveaway to anyone," Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford said. "Our...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019