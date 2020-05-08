Is this allowed? Confusing California rules, enforcement

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Manager Lisa Trino thought she was doing everything right at Spencer's Cafe in Bakersfield.

"Out of 25 tables we were only using nine tables, and all staff was wearing masks and using gloves and we were practicing social distancing," she said.

Customers loved being able to sit down for breakfast and lunch Tuesday after weeks of stay-at-home orders and takeout food, filling every available table. But the reopening ended after just one day, when Kern County health officials warned the handful of open restaurants with dine-in service violated Gov...