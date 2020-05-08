Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown

 
Last updated 5/11/2020



TOM KRISHER and BEN MARGOT

AP Auto Writer

FREMONT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Monday that the company has restarted its California factory, a move that defied local government orders involving measures to contain the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line and if anyone is taken into custody, it should be him.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

The plant in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francis...



