Rainbow approves out-of-agency service agreement for Meadowood

Although Pardee Homes' planned Meadowood development is within the boundaries of the Valley Center Municipal Water District, the Rainbow Municipal Water District will provide water and sewer service to Meadowood.

A 3-0 Rainbow board vote April 28, with Helene Brazier and Michael Mack unable to participate in the meeting, approved an agreement for out-of-agency service between Rainbow and the Valley Center district.

The action also approved an addendum to the Environmental Impact Report which addresses the provision of infrastructure, and the Rainbow board also directed district staff to pre...