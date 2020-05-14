Realtors say that 77% of potential home sellers are preparing to sell following end of stay-at-home orders

WASHINGTON – More than three in four potential sellers – 77% – are preparing to sell their homes following the end of stay-at-home orders, with half completing do-it-yourself home improvement projects, according to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors.

“After a pause, home sellers are gearing up to list their properties with the reopening of the economy,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said. “Plenty of buyers also appear ready to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and the stability that comes with these locked-in monthly payments into future...