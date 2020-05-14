SDCRFA to transition into separate fire protection district

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission will begin the process of making the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority a separate fire protection district.

An 8-0 LAFCO board vote Monday, May 4, approved a sphere of influence update for County Service Area No. 135 including support for a recommendation that the SDCRFA be separated from the San Diego County Regional Communications System.

“CSA 135 merits reorganization to split the district into two distinct entities,” Keene Simonds, LAFCO executive officer, said. “We’ve given direction for the county to come back with...