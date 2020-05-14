Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

SDCRFA to transition into separate fire protection district

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 5:43pm



San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission will begin the process of making the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority a separate fire protection district.

An 8-0 LAFCO board vote Monday, May 4, approved a sphere of influence update for County Service Area No. 135 including support for a recommendation that the SDCRFA be separated from the San Diego County Regional Communications System.

“CSA 135 merits reorganization to split the district into two distinct entities,” Keene Simonds, LAFCO executive officer, said. “We’ve given direction for the county to come back with...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 23:47