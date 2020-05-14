Fallbrook Music Society announces concert channel on YouTube

FALLBROOK – Like everyone, Fallbrook Music Society has been exploring ways to stay connected with supporters during this pandemic. While in-person performances have been canceled that has not stopped the organization.

"I am just thrilled to be able to announce Fallbrook Music Society Channel on YouTube," Ann Murray, executive director of the music society, said. "At the suggestion of one of our board members, this channel showcases the terrific local talent right here in San Diego, and we are hoping that music lovers across the county will tune in for these free performances."

The station...