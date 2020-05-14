Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Music Society announces concert channel on YouTube

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:47pm

Child prodigies Joshua Schaefer and Lucas Schaefer can be seen performing on the Fallbrook Music Society's YouTube channel.

FALLBROOK – Like everyone, Fallbrook Music Society has been exploring ways to stay connected with supporters during this pandemic. While in-person performances have been canceled that has not stopped the organization.

"I am just thrilled to be able to announce Fallbrook Music Society Channel on YouTube," Ann Murray, executive director of the music society, said. "At the suggestion of one of our board members, this channel showcases the terrific local talent right here in San Diego, and we are hoping that music lovers across the county will tune in for these free performances."

The station...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019