Murrieta's Jonny West advances to 'American Idol' Top 7
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:40pm
While one local singer didn't quite make it, another finds themselves as one of the frontrunners to win "American Idol" Season 18 on ABC, according to judge Katy Perry.
Sitting flanked by his mother and his grandmother, Perry told Murrieta's Jonny West that she thinks he could win the whole thing.
"I'm 100% sold," Perry told West after his performance of "Amazing Grace" performed with his own twist on the traditional classic. "I personally think you should win this competition, and even if you don't, I bet you will have the biggest career."
After he finished the song, West received hugs f...
