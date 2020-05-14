Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dealing with the grief of losing a child

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 2:48pm

Sherrie Kolb-Cassel is the author of "Improvising Grief."

FALLBROOK – Former longtime resident Sherrie Kolb-Cassel nèe Gonzales published a book, "Improvising Grief." She has lived through nearly every parent's worst fear: the loss of her son and only child. Rikki died from physical effects of complex addiction.

Kolb-Cassel's response to her pain has been to establish and maintain "After the Storm,' a blog for parents who have also lost children to addiction or to overdose. Her role is twofold – she writes about her own journey through grief and she facilitates and moderates the posts and replies of other grieving parents who have incurred th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 23:50