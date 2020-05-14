Dealing with the grief of losing a child

FALLBROOK – Former longtime resident Sherrie Kolb-Cassel nèe Gonzales published a book, "Improvising Grief." She has lived through nearly every parent's worst fear: the loss of her son and only child. Rikki died from physical effects of complex addiction.

Kolb-Cassel's response to her pain has been to establish and maintain "After the Storm,' a blog for parents who have also lost children to addiction or to overdose. Her role is twofold – she writes about her own journey through grief and she facilitates and moderates the posts and replies of other grieving parents who have incurred th...