Heart surgery at Temecula Valley Hospital breathes new life into local resident

Tom James, who underwent emergency heart surgery at Temecula Valley Hospital, poses for a photo with his wife Laurie James. Valley News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – "I couldn't even make it up the stairs. I'd stop halfway up. I couldn't breathe and felt a squeezing on my heart," Tom James, local resident and Temecula Valley Hospital patient, said. "I went like that for over a month. I wasn't going anywhere, let alone a hospital, during the COVID-19 quarantine."

The pain continued to get worse. James' wife of 45 years, Laurie James knew he needed to get into the hospital for a procedure for his heart. With a history of heart complications, she said she worried daily.

The couple, both over the age of 65, did everything they needed to do t...