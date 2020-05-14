Rainbow MWD approves Rio Estrella time extension

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has approved a time extension for Development Solutions Bon LLC to complete the infrastructure for the Rio Estrella development.

A 3-0 Rainbow board vote, Tuesday, April 28, with Helene Brazier and Michael Mack not able to participate in the meeting, extended the expiration date for which the improvements must be completed from July 11, 2020, to July 11, 2022. The time extension agreement covers completion of water and sewer infrastructure improvements but does not require completion of the homes or other lot improvements themselves.

